Justin Verlander Explains Trolling Yankees Fan with Hat Tip After Crowd Booed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros salutes the fans as he is pulled from the game in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander reveled in the negative reception he received during Monday's 5-1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Verlander pitched 6.2 innings, striking out five, and allowed an earned run on five hits. Yankees fans let the 2011 MVP have it as he headed to the dugout at the end of his start, and he responded by tipping his cap to the crowd:

"Just having fun," Verlander said of the moment after the game, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Yankees fans having fun with me, so I decided to have some fun back."

Fans in the Big Apple likely hadn't forgotten the way Verlander silenced the Yankees offense in the 2017 American League Championship Series. He surrendered one earned run in 16 innings as Houston defeated New York in seven games en route to its first World Series title.

Considering the Yankees and Astros are second and third, respectively, in the American League, the Yankees may see Verlander again in October.

