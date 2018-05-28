Stephen Curry, Warriors Survive James Harden, Rockets and Advance to NBA Finals

David Phillip/Associated Press

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While some of the pieces are different, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year after the defending champions beat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Monday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at Toyota Center.

Kevin Durant (34 points, five assists and five boards) and Stephen Curry (27 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals) led the way, while James Harden (32 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals) fell short in his effort to propel the Rockets to the Finals for the first time since 1995.

What's Next?

Attention now turns to another Finals matchup between the Warriors and Cavaliers, which starts Thursday in Golden State. The Warriors handled LeBron James and Co. in five games in last year's matchup when Kyrie Irving was still in Cleveland, and they'll look to win back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history.