Watch Vegas Golden Knights' Extravagant Pregame Show Before Stanley Cup Final

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: The Golden Knight performs with the Washington Capitals swordsman prior to Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights spared no expense during their pregame ceremony for Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

The elaborate production included a little bit of everything: warriors shooting "flaming arrows" onto the ice, somebody descending on a wire from the top of T-Mobile Arena and a duel at center ice between a golden knight and a combatant representing the Capitals.

NHL on NBC shared the full show:

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller gave the home crowd even more to cheer about when he put Vegas ahead 1-0 in the opening period.

