Watch Vegas Golden Knights' Extravagant Pregame Show Before Stanley Cup Final

Watch Vegas Golden Knights' Extravagant Pregame Show Before Stanley Cup FinalMay 29, 2018
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The Vegas Golden Knights spared no expense during their pregame ceremony for Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.
The elaborate production included a little bit of everything: warriors shooting "flaming arrows" onto the ice, somebody descending on a wire from the top of T-Mobile Arena and a duel at center ice between a golden knight and a combatant representing the Capitals.
NHL on NBC shared the full show:
Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller gave the home crowd even more to cheer about when he put Vegas ahead 1-0 in the opening period.
