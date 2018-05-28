Watch Vegas Golden Knights' Extravagant Pregame Show Before Stanley Cup Final

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights spared no expense during their pregame ceremony for Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

The elaborate production included a little bit of everything: warriors shooting "flaming arrows" onto the ice, somebody descending on a wire from the top of T-Mobile Arena and a duel at center ice between a golden knight and a combatant representing the Capitals.

NHL on NBC shared the full show:

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller gave the home crowd even more to cheer about when he put Vegas ahead 1-0 in the opening period.