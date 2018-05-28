Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Releases Music Video for Rap Song 'Phoenix'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With his professional wrestling career in flux, former WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore is branching out into the world of hip-hop.

Amore released a single titled "Phoenix" on Monday in collaboration with WorldStarHipHop (warning: video contains NSFW content).

Amore hasn't wrestled since appearing on the Jan. 8 edition of Raw. WWE released him later that month after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in October.

In a statement released through his attorney, Amore announced May 16 police in Phoenix halted their investigation into the allegations and wouldn't recommend prosecutors pursue charges, citing a lack of evidence.