3 Players Score 1st-Ever USMNT Goals in 3-0 Friendly Win vs. Bolivia

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The United States men's national team got a good look at its future Monday night and came through with a 3-0 win over Bolivia in an international friendly.

Josh Sargent and Tim Weah, both just 18 years old, each scored goals in their first career starts at the senior level. Walker Zimmerman also came through with his first career goal in the win.

Although neither country is headed to the 2018 World Cup, the United States at least gained some momentum at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Win vs. Bolivia Offers Look into the Future of USA Roster

Although the inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup remains a major disappointment, the United States was able to get a head start at the next cycle by including several top young prospects in the roster.

Paul Carr of TruMedia discussed a pair of key starts:

Both players scored in the second half:

U.S. Soccer announced the average age of the starting lineup was 22 years, 160 days, with eight of the 11 players 24 years old or younger. Keaton Parks and Lynden Gooch were also among the young stars coming on in the second half as subs.

The players certainly flashed their talent on the pitch, creating tons of good chances even though they didn't all lead to shots on goal.

Kyle Martino of NBC Sports described the first half:

Weston McKennie and Rubio Rubin were especially impressive with their passing in the midfield.

This eventually led to a productive second half and an easy win for the Americans.

Shaky Christian Pulisic Shouldn't Alarm U.S. Fans

Making his first appearance for the USMNT since last October's World Cup qualifier loss—and his first start in his home state of Pennsylvania—Christian Pulisic didn't tally a goal or an assist in Monday's match.

He played 89 minutes, but wasn't quite fresh with his touches and didn't showcase his usually elite ability to beat defenders one-on-one.

Kevin McCauley of SB Nation summed it up well:

Still, there should be little concern about his effort considering he is coming off a long season with Borussia Dortmund where he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

He isn't expected to play in either of the next two friendlies, so perhaps he can gain some much-needed rest.

Even at just 19 years old, Pulisic will likely be a team leader during the next cycle as he tries to take the next step toward being a world-class talent.

USMNT Gathers Momentum Heading into Stiff Tests vs. Ireland, France

Bolivia certainly has a lot of ability, but the team finished just ninth out of 10 countries in CONMEBOL qualifying for the World Cup.

Things will get much tougher in the next two friendlies against an Ireland team that came close to qualifying in UEFA and France, which could be a top contender to win a title this summer.

Still, the Americans haven't had a lot to cheer about over the past year, with the loss to Trinidad and Tobago still fresh in many minds. Recent friendlies against Paraguay and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been less than inspiring as well.

Andrew Das of the New York Times noted the change in tone during this match:

This is effectively a new team, with several players earning their first cap against Bolivia and others having only a few more caps in their careers.

A dominant win like this one where the team held control for much of the match should be enough to build on, regardless of the level of competition.

What's Next?

The United States will go on the road for two more friendlies in the coming weeks. The team will face Ireland on June 2 before taking on France on June 9.

Bolivia will face South Korea on June 7.