Former NFL, University of Pittsburgh DL Bob Buczkowski Dies at Age 54

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

** FILE ** Pittsburgh defensive tackle Bob Buczkowski appears in this April 30, 1986, file photo from Pittsburgh. Buczkowski, who went on thto play in the NFL, has been charged with running a prostitution ring with his girlfriend. Buczkowski and Amy Schifano were arrested Thursday, Sept. 29, 2005, on drug, prostitution, corrupt organization and other charges. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,file)
GENE J. PUSKAR/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive end Bob Buczkowski was found dead at his home last week, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Dillon Carr reported Thursday. 

According to Carr, emergency responders arrived at Buczkowski's residence after a family member called to say he was unconscious and not breathing. Doug Cole, the police chief in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, said a cause of death remains unknown pending a full autopsy.         

Police arrested Buczkowski in 2005 on prostitution and drug charges, and he pleaded guilty to helping run a prostitution ring out of the basement of his parents' home in June 2007.

"He had a troubled life after his football career," Cole said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Karen Kane. "There's nothing suspicious about the death. As to the actual cause, we’ll have to see what the autopsy shows."

Kane reported Buczkowski had been diagnosed with leukemia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

After Buczkowski had a successful college career with the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Los Angeles Raiders selected him 24th overall in the 1986 draft. He appeared in 21 games over three seasons, and he last played for the Cleveland Browns in 1990. 

