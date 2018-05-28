Report: Chris Paul 'Trying His Best' to Play in Game 7 with Hamstring Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets' Chris Paul watches during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. The Rockets will be without star guard Chris Paul for Game 6 because of a strained hamstring, a huge blow for a team trying to close out the Warriors. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is reportedly doing what he can to be on the court Monday for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated quoted a Rockets source who said "he’s trying his best" when discussing Paul’s efforts to recover in time from a hamstring injury before Monday’s tip-off at the Toyota Center.

Paul didn’t play Game 6, and the Warriors came roaring back from an early double-digit deficit to win 115-86. The point guard is trying to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, and he suffered the injury during the closing stretch of Houston’s 98-94 win in Game 5.

The winner of Monday’s contest will face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, which start Thursday on the home floor of the Western Conference representative.

