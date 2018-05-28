Marcus Smart Says Celtics Are 'Already Planning' for Him to Return Next Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Though Marcus Smart is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, he's confident he will remain with the Boston Celtics.

"They're already planning for me to be here [next season]," the guard said Monday, per A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

Smart also talked about his intentions for the future.

"I want to be in Boston," he said. "I want to be here, I love the city, I love this team. I love the atmosphere it gives off. I been here for four years; my heart's here."

The 24-year-old has been an integral player for the Celtics since he was drafted sixth overall in 2014, averaging 28.7 minutes per game. Whether as a starter or substitute, he makes an impact on both ends of the court.

Smart finished the 2017-18 season averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 assists per game and produced similar numbers in the postseason, with 9.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.

While the coaching staff and management clearly appreciate him, it might not be easy to keep Smart on the roster with financial resources and playing time possibly limited.

Per Spotrac, the Celtics are already more than $6 million over the cap for next season since most of the rotation is still under contract. The guard also indicated he won't come cheap.

"To be honest, I'm worth more than $12-14 million," Smart said Sunday, per Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.com. "Just for the things I do on the court that don't show up on the stat sheet. You don't find guys like that. I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that."

Boston will have to figure out how to fit Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in a rotation that includes Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. There might not be enough minutes to go around for Smart—especially if he has that type of salary.

As a restricted free agent, he could at least see what other teams are willing to offer before agreeing on a new deal with the Celtics.