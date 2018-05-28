Stephen Curry Talks 'Amazing' LeBron James, Defends Cavaliers' Roster

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

While acknowledging LeBron James' role in getting the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes some of the criticism of Cleveland's supporting cast has gone overboard.

Curry told reporters Monday the Cavs were more than just a one-man team as they dispatched the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, per USA Today's Sam Amick:

"I hate when people say that. Like it's — they're NBA players, and yeah they're new and what-not and 'Bron is amazing, [and] he played an unbelievable playoff run to date and has willed his team to his eighth straight Finals and all that, which is unbelievable to think about the consistency and the longevity and just the level of greatness that he's shown in the Eastern Conference. As a basketball fan, to turn on the TV last night and watch the game and there were points in the game where you didn't know how it was going to play out and they found a way to get it done, so shout-out to him. It was an amazing performance, but don't disrespect the other guys out there. They fought hard too."

It has certainly been easy to pick on Cleveland's supporting cast. Even Saturday Night Live got in on the fun, uploading a satirical sketch about "the other Cavaliers" that didn't make air on the May 5 broadcast:

Curry isn't wrong in asserting James has a number of proven veterans surrounding him as he looks to win his fourth title. James can't capture a championship on his own, either, and contributions from George Hill, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith were pivotal in getting the team this far.

At the same time, the numbers speak for themselves.

James is averaging 41.3 minutes per game in the postseason, and played all 48 minutes of the team's 87-79 Game 7 win Sunday night. According to NBA.com, the Cavs had a 2.9 net rating with James on the floor through the first three rounds. Their net rating dropped to minus-8.8 when he went to the bench—a number that would be even lower if he were allowed any more time to rest.

Depending on the health of Kevin Love, James may need to find another gear in the NBA Finals. Love missed Game 7 of the conference finals after suffering a concussion in Game 6.

With James, the Cavaliers are four wins away from becoming NBA champions for a second time. Take him out of the equation, and the current squad would likely struggle just to make the postseason.