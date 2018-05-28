Gordon Hayward Has No Timetable for Return from Injury, Per Danny Ainge

May 28, 2018

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward uses crutches as he steps away from a podium after taking questions from members of the media at an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the team's' training facility in Waltham, Mass. Hayward, who broke his ankle about 5 minutes into his NBA career opener at Cleveland on Oct. 17, says he knows he will not play again this season, after needing surgery to repair the injury. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Gordon Hayward played just five minutes during the 2017-18 season before a leg injury cost him the rest of the year. But there is still "no firm timetable" for his return to the court, per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports.

On the plus side, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Monday that Hayward is making progress and competing in one-on-one sessions along with other on-court work.

Throughout the season, Hayward had refused to rule out the possibility he would return.

"The hope is still there," the 28-year-old said in March, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com.

He also provided an update on his rehab in May. 

"I'm happy to report I'm feeling like an athlete again," Hayward said on his personal website. "... I'm definitely moving along as planned and progressing really well."

The Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, removing the slight hope Hayward would play in the postseason.

The team can now turn its sights on 2018-19, a season that will surely feature a healthy Hayward. The wing signed a four-year, $128 million deal in the summer, so as good as Boston was without him, there are still high expectations for the 2016-17 All-Star.

As long as he has no setbacks, Hayward should be ready to make a significant impact next season.

