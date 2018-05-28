Will Power Says Profanity After Indy 500 Win Wasn't Directed at Fellow Drivers

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Will Power said Monday the profanity he unleashed after his Indianapolis 500 victory on Sunday was not directed toward his fellow drivers.

"That absolutely had nothing to do with drivers," Power said, per Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com. "It was just the whole frustration I've had through my career of winning a lot of races, winning more poles and more wins than anyone probably in the last almost 10 years but not winning this race."

Power has a sterling resume with 33 open-wheel wins and 51 open-wheel poles, but he failed to win the Indianapolis 500 in any of his first 10 tries.

Pockrass noted Power yelled "Yes! Yes! Show me respect, motherf--ker" into his radio after finally winning the historic race.

"I felt like I had those feelings where I was going to finish my career without really being recognized as a very winning driver because I hadn't won this race," Power said. "It kind of came from that, I guess. It was just there."

He earned that first Indianapolis 500 victory by taking the lead on the 196th lap and dictating the pace from there, cruising to a win without much drama at the end. He was more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Ed Carpenter and well clear of the rest of the field before breaking into his celebration.

Elsewhere in the race, Danica Patrick crashed out after announcing she would retire from the sport following the Indy 500.