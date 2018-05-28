Tunisia Hold Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Portugal to 2-2 Draw in Friendly

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Portugal's Joao Mario, 2nd right, attempts a shot at goal during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Tunisia in Braga, Portugal, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca/Associated Press

European champions Portugal, without Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, were unable to grab the win in an international friendly against Tunisia on Monday. The future World Cup opponents of England and Belgium earned an impressive 2-2 draw.

Adrien Silva and Joao Mario gave the Portuguese a two-goal lead, but Tunisia hit back through Anice Badri and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, shocking the European giants.

Here are the key takeaways from this friendly.

   

Portugal's Depth a Worry ahead of World Cup

This is not the same Portugal side that won the European championship two years ago. There's no Renato Sanches running the show in midfield, Nani isn't in the squad to provide an attacking spark, Andre Gomes and Ruben Neves both aren't there to anchor things, and Eder, who scored the winner against France in the final in 2016, is also out.

With Ronaldo rested on Monday, Silva and Ricardo Quaresma were tasked with creating things in the attacking third, and both had good outings. But further back, Mario had his hands too full too often, and some of the back-ups did not impress against a limited Tunisia side.

As noted by Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen, things were far from perfect:

Portugal's depth was a huge reason for their success in France two years ago, and the squad set to take part in the World Cup has fewer options. That doesn't mean their campaign is doomed from the start―any team that has Ronaldo will have a chance―but the European champions are just one key injury away from disaster, unlike some of their biggest rivals.

Spain, Germany and France could all survive multiple key injuries, and Portugal simply can't.

    

Impressive Dias Deserves Belgium Start

Ruben Dias may just be 21 years old, but the Benfica youngster was one of the standouts on Monday, playing alongside longtime Portugal defender Pepe.

Hagen came away impressed with Dias, and rightly so:

It's too early to name the youngster a certain starter in Russia, as Tunisia hardly boast world-class talent up front. Saturday's friendly in Brussels against Belgium will be a much sterner test, and Dias should start there too, as he tries to earn his spot the hard way.

    

Tunisia Will Make Things Interesting in Group G

World Cup Group G should be a straight-forward affair, with European teams England and Belgium expected to advance at the expense of Panama and Tunisia. Those teams will have kept a close eye on Monday's contest and saw a confident and solid team not afraid to take chances.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui had several chances to give his team the lead before Silva struck, and Badri's goal came after a well-organised team move. If not for some poor marking and bad clearances, the first half could have played out a lot differently. Ben Youssef's equaliser was deserved as well.

Tunisia clearly struggle with crosses and an aerial assault, a recipe for disaster against physical teams like Belgium―who thrive with Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini―and England. Harry Kane is one of the best in the Premier League at heading the ball.

But when the ball is on the ground, the Carthage Eagles can hold their own, and they're not afraid to move forward. Neutral fans will be glad about that―it beats watching Tunisia sit back and do nothing but defend against both England and Belgium.

                    

What's Next?

Portugal face a massive test in Belgium on Saturday, while Tunisia play Turkey on Friday.

Related

    Giroud and Fekir Hand France Comfortable Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Giroud and Fekir Hand France Comfortable Win

    AFP
    via World Soccer Talk

    Giroud Confirms His Bleus Legacy 🇫🇷

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Giroud Confirms His Bleus Legacy 🇫🇷

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Balo Helps Italy to 2-1 Win vs. Saudi Arabia

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Balo Helps Italy to 2-1 Win vs. Saudi Arabia

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Hot Takes: Balotelli's Return Was Long Overdue

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Balotelli's Return Was Long Overdue

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report