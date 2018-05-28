Liverpool Transfer News: Fabinho Deal Agreed with Monaco

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed to a reported €50million (£43.7 million) deal to sign AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho this summer.

Liverpool confirmed the agreement with Monaco and noted the midfielder will make the switch official on July 1 after a medical and finalising contract terms, although he's already appeared in the club's colours:

Prior to Liverpool's announcement, the Telegraph's Jason Burt reported Monaco sources had said the figure was agreed, with Fabinho expected to take over the general role vacated by Juventus-bound Emre Can.

Melissa Reddy of JOE.co.uk gave a breakdown of what attributes Fabinho will bring to Merseyside:

The Reds are already awaiting the arrival of RB Leipzig maestro Naby Keita but will have their hands on a talented enforcer presence if they capture Brazil international Fabinho.

Although Fabinho, 24, missed out on a place in Tite's Brazil squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool writer Jack Sear remarked upon the potential positives of recruiting a star with no distractions this summer:

The South American can also feature at right-back and has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, per Burt's report.

With a transfer imminent, the move could see Fabinho and Keita arrive to form a new-look core at the heart of Klopp's midfield.

Writer Joel Rabinowitz saw the pursuit of Fabinho as further proof of the bounds Liverpool have made in terms of prospects and ambition in recent years:

It's early business for Liverpool considering this summer's transfer window—which started and will close earlier than usual—only opened in mid-May, and Reddy said more is on the way:

Seemingly eager to build off their journey to Europe's peak, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, Liverpool's move for Fabinho indicates their tactic is to not rest in looking to capitalise on their momentum.

At 24, Fabinho could still provide great value at a £42.7 million investment and joins fellow Brazilians such as Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva among the Anfield ranks.