Liverpool Transfer News: Fabinho Deal Agreed with Monaco

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabinho Deal Agreed with MonacoMay 28, 2018
Liverpool have agreed to a reported €50million (£43.7 million) deal to sign AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho this summer.
Liverpool confirmed the agreement with Monaco and noted the midfielder will make the switch official on July 1 after a medical and finalising contract terms, although he's already appeared in the club's colours:
Prior to Liverpool's announcement, the Telegraph's Jason Burt reported Monaco sources had said the figure was agreed, with Fabinho expected to take over the general role vacated by Juventus-bound Emre Can.
Melissa Reddy of JOE.co.uk gave a breakdown of what attributes Fabinho will bring to Merseyside:
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Fabinho, 24, is a strong tackler, aerially dominant, an incisive passer, has excellent positioning, is multi-functional and ticks an important box long left unchecked by #LFC
The Reds are already awaiting the arrival of RB Leipzig maestro Naby Keita but will have their hands on a talented enforcer presence if they capture Brazil international Fabinho.
Although Fabinho, 24, missed out on a place in Tite's Brazil squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool writer Jack Sear remarked upon the potential positives of recruiting a star with no distractions this summer:
Jack Sear @JackSear
Fabinho not in Brazil's World Cup squad. Like Naby Keita, he'll have a whole pre-season with Liverpool. Ideal.
The South American can also feature at right-back and has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, per Burt's report.
With a transfer imminent, the move could see Fabinho and Keita arrive to form a new-look core at the heart of Klopp's midfield.
Writer Joel Rabinowitz saw the pursuit of Fabinho as further proof of the bounds Liverpool have made in terms of prospects and ambition in recent years:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
Mad, isn't it. Just a few years ago we were signing the likes of Lambert, Markovic, Balotelli etc. No plan whatsoever. Now we're shopping in the elite bracket of European football. Keita done, Fabinho on the way, Fekir possibly to follow. Feels great to be back.
It's early business for Liverpool considering this summer's transfer window—which started and will close earlier than usual—only opened in mid-May, and Reddy said more is on the way:
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Fabinho will be the start of an aggressive summer in the market for #LFC. As previously stated, they have no intention of standing still... https://t.co/LFlMru8lHB https://t.co/wPLEyaw6LH
Seemingly eager to build off their journey to Europe's peak, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, Liverpool's move for Fabinho indicates their tactic is to not rest in looking to capitalise on their momentum.
At 24, Fabinho could still provide great value at a £42.7 million investment and joins fellow Brazilians such as Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva among the Anfield ranks.
