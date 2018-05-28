NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2018: Yale Tops Duke, Earns 1st Title in History

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

For the first time in school history, Yale is the NCAA men's lacrosse national champion.

Matt Gaudet scored four goals and Jack Tigh added three more, leading Yale to a 13-11 victory over Duke in Monday's national championship game.

While Duke had racked up three national championships since 2010, Yale had not played in a Final Four since 1990 before this season. Gaudet, Tigh and Ben Reeves led an aggressive attack that got Yale a 3-1 lead after the first quarter, and the Bulldogs never trailed.

