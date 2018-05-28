Jason Seaman: Protecting Students During Shooting 'Only Acceptable Actions'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at the school on Friday. He was shot but not seriously injured. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

School teacher Jason Seaman only had one thought when he intervened to stop a shooter at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana. 

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," Seaman said Monday in his first public comments since the shooting, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

