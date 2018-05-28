Mo Salah to Travel to Spain with Liverpool Staff for Shoulder Injury Treatment

David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will reportedly travel with the club's medical staff to Spain on Tuesday for treatment on the shoulder he injured in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egypt star is hoping to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which gets underway June 14, and Sky Sports News reported on the effort to ensure he features in Russia:

Salah was withdrawn on the 31-minute mark in the 3-1 loss after he fell on his shoulder following a tussle with Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

