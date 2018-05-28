Mo Salah to Travel to Spain with Liverpool Staff for Shoulder Injury Treatment

Mo Salah to Travel to Spain with Liverpool Staff for Shoulder Injury TreatmentMay 28, 2018
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will reportedly travel with the club's medical staff to Spain on Tuesday for treatment on the shoulder he injured in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
The Egypt star is hoping to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which gets underway June 14, and Sky Sports News reported on the effort to ensure he features in Russia:
BREAKING: @MoSalah will travel to Spain on Tuesday along with @LFC medical staff for treatment on injured shoulder. #SSN https://t.co/IQD6q14qeJ
Salah was withdrawn on the 31-minute mark in the 3-1 loss after he fell on his shoulder following a tussle with Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.
