Will Germany World Cup Hero Mario Gotze Ever Play at the Tournament Again?

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It was inside Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium four years ago that Mario Gotze became a global sensation.

The Germany attacking midfielder had started the World Cup final against Argentina as a substitute but made his way on to the field two minutes from the end of normal time.

On 113 minutes, Gotze sent a brilliant chest-and-volley winner beyond Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero—leaving Lionel Messi and Co. in despair.

In the weeks that followed, Gotze's profile escalated to heights he had never known before. He was familiar with making headlines in the Bundesliga, but suddenly people around the world wanted to know the ins-and-outs of a man who had clinched football's greatest prize.

Pictures on holiday with his model girlfriend, Ann-Kathrin Brommel, were splashed across the media, and Gotze was being hyped to become one of the game's biggest stars. There were comparisons to Messi, and the Bayern Munich player had the eyes of the world watching his every move.

Now, as we build towards Russia 2018, Gotze's career plan has fallen apart. He has not even made Germany's squad list, and he's back playing at Borussia Dortmund.

The man who had the world at his feet four years ago will spend this summer kicking his heels. So what went wrong?