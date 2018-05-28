Congressman Keith Ellison Says He's Boycotting NFL over 'Cowardly' Anthem Policy

Lauren Victoria Burke/Associated Press

While some fans have discussed boycotting the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem, one congressman will avoid games due to the league's reaction to it.

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota explained on Twitter why he'll be boycotting the NFL in 2018:

Last week, the NFL approved changes to its anthem policy, which includes fines for teams whose players "do not show respect for the anthem." Players are allowed to remain in the locker room during the national anthem if they choose to do so.

President Donald Trump praised the changes after criticizing the league throughout last season but still used the opportunity to attack those who kneeled in protest of racial injustice.

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn't be playing," Trump said Thursday on Fox & Friends, via Veronica Stracqualursi of CNN. "You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

Meanwhile, Ellison has been a supporter of NFL players and their fight to improve relations with police and their communities.

In November 2016, the Democrat was one of several congressmen to meet with a contingent of players on Capitol Hill, including Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and others.

Although many fans have discussed boycotting the league due to Colin Kaepernick and other players' protests, Ellison is one of those apparently leaving for the opposite reason.