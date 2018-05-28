Raiders Take out Full-Page Ad Supporting Golden Knights Before Stanley Cup Final

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Oakland Raiders' stadium Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Although the Raiders aren't moving to Las Vegas until 2020, they are already trying to make friends in their future home.

The team took out a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday supporting the Vegas Golden Knights, via Arash Markazi of ESPN:

Quoting late owner Al Davis was an especially nice touch.

As Markazi noted, the Raiders also took out an ad for the Las Vegas Aces ahead of their first WNBA home game.

The Golden Knights are in their first season in the NHL but they have made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals. The teams will begin their highly anticipated series with Game 1 Monday night in Las Vegas.

