LiAngelo Ball Rumors: Lakers, Warriors Pre-Draft Workout Dates Scheduled

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball reportedly has a workout scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and the Golden State Warriors on June 10, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

"The Lakers are my priority, for sure," Ball told ESPNLA Radio's Marcellus and Travis Show last week, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. When we get older, we will get stronger, faster and a better feel for the game. I'm willing to play for other teams, but my priority is to play with my brother."

