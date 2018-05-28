LiAngelo Ball Rumors: Lakers, Warriors Pre-Draft Workout Dates Scheduled

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

BC Prienu Vytautas's LiAngelo Ball in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match between BC Prienu Vytautas and BC Zalgiris-2 at the BC Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas arena, in Prienai, Lithuania, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball, sons of former basketball player LaVar Ball, have signed a one-year contract and play their first match for Lithuanian professional basketball club Prienu Vytautas. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball reportedly has a workout scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and the Golden State Warriors on June 10, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

"The Lakers are my priority, for sure," Ball told ESPNLA Radio's Marcellus and Travis Show last week, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. When we get older, we will get stronger, faster and a better feel for the game. I'm willing to play for other teams, but my priority is to play with my brother."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is This LeBron's Greatest Accomplishment Ever?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is This LeBron's Greatest Accomplishment Ever?

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala (Knee) Won't Play in Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala (Knee) Won't Play in Game 7

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond Has Taken Away Rockets' Signature Play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond Has Taken Away Rockets' Signature Play

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Missed Game 7 Because of Nasal Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Missed Game 7 Because of Nasal Surgery

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report