Heat Rumors: James Johnson Underwent Surgery for Sports Hernia

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: James Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Miami Heat forward James Johnson reportedly underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia after the team's first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Johnson, 31, averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the regular season. It's unclear when he suffered the injury. He played in all five games of the Heat's postseason and averaged 32.2 minutes per contest.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

