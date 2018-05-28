Heat Rumors: James Johnson Underwent Surgery for Sports Hernia

David Dow/Getty Images

Miami Heat forward James Johnson reportedly underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia after the team's first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Johnson, 31, averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the regular season. It's unclear when he suffered the injury. He played in all five games of the Heat's postseason and averaged 32.2 minutes per contest.

