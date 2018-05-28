Kyrie Irving Missed Game 7 vs. Cavaliers Because of Surgery on Deviated Septum

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was not with the team for its Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night because he was recovering from surgery on a deviated septum, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters Monday.

"I don't think he wanted to be seen. ... He's a really good-looking guy. He didn't want to ruin his movie career," Ainge joked.

Irving did not play during the Celtics' postseason run because of knee surgery. The 26-year-old also has the opening of his Uncle Drew movie upcoming, hence the tongue-in-cheek reference to his movie career.

Irving suffered a facial fracture in November and was forced to wear a mask for two weeks. Jeff Wechsler, Irving's agent, told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan the surgery prevented Irving from flying to Boston for the game.

"It was a residual from the facial fracture he had earlier in the season," Wechsler said "He had the knee surgery, and now he's taken care of this sinus surgery, so he will be all set going forward."

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson ripped Irving for not being on the bench during Game 7—criticism that now seems harsh.

"He is so valuable to this franchise," Jackson said (h/t Boston.com). "You never know what he sees that a coach does not see. If he's just at home chilling or somewhere not important, to me, that's a problem. I would much rather have the great Kyrie Irving in the building. This is Game 7."