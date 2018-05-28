College Baseball Regional 2018: Bracket, Schedule and Hosts

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The 64-team field for the 2018 college baseball tournament was officially set on Monday afternoon, as we now know which teams will be in the running for a shot at the national championship.

The NCAA chose the 16 regional hosts on Sunday, before filling out each region on Monday with the remaining three schools who will be vying for a spot in Super Regionals.

So let's take a look at the full list of regional sites and the four teams who will be vying for each regional crown, before making our prediction for the eventual national champion:

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida

2. Jacksonville

3. Florida Atlantic

4. Columbia

Raleigh Regional

1. NC State

2. Auburn

3. Northeastern

4. Army

Lubbock Regional

1. Texas Tech

2. Louisville

3. Kent State

4. New Mexico State

Athens Regional

1. Georgia

2. Duke

3. Troy

4. Campbell

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas

2. Southern Mississippi

3. Dallas Baptist

4. Oral Roberts

Greenville Regional

1. East Carolina

2. South Carolina

3. Ohio State

4. UNC Wilmington

Austin Regional

1. Texas

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Texas Southern

Oxford Regional

1. Ole Miss

2. Tennessee Tech

3. Missouri State

4. Saint Louis

Stanford Regional

1. Stanford

2. Baylor

3. Cal State Fullerton

4. Wright State

Conway Regional

1. Coastal Carolina

2. Connecticut

3. Washington

4. LIU Brooklyn

Clemson Regional

1. Clemson

2. Vanderbilt

3. St. John's

4. Morehead State

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State

2. Mississippi State

3. Oklahoma

4. Samford

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina

2. Purdue

3. Houston

4. North Carolina A&T

DeLand Regional

1. Stetson

2. South Florida

3. Oklahoma State

4. Hartford

Minneapolis Regional

1. Minnesota

2. UCLA

3. Gonzaga

4. Canisus

Corvallis Regional

1. Oregon State

2. LSU

3. San Diego State

4. Northwestern State

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Regionals: June 1-4

Super Regionals: June 8-11

College World Series: June 16-26/27

Format Breakdown

The four teams in each region will face off in a double-elimination tournament, with the No. 1 team in each region playing host. The winner advances to Super Regionals, which are held again on the campus of the higher-seeded school.

The Super Regionals are set up as a best-of-three series, with the eight winners advancing on to the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Those eight times are split into two brackets and a double-elimination tournament is once again played, with the two bracket winners meeting for the national championship in one final best-of-three series.

Predicted Champion: Florida Gators

Florida has been the team to beat all season, so there's no sense betting against them now.

With a 42-17 record overall and a 20-10 conference record in an absolutely stacked SEC, they finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to D1Baseball.com.

The Gators roster is headlined by a trio of likely first-round picks in next month's MLB draft, with Brady Singer (13 GS, 10-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 92 K, 88 IP) and Jackson Kowar (14 GS, 9-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 84 K, 86.2 IP) fronting the starting rotation and third baseman Jonathan India (.365/.506/.730, 11 2B, 16 HR, 40 RBI) pacing the offensive attack.

With a regional host spot already all but assured heading into the SEC tournament, the Gators have had a chance to rest Singer, who last pitched on May 11 when he went seven innings in a no-decision against Georgia.

Florida ranked 33rd in the nation in team ERA (3.57) and 36th in runs scored per game (6.8), according to NCAA.com, as a deep and talented roster made them a serious threat on both sides of the ball.

Another national title would make them the first repeat winners since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

Bracket and schedule information courtesy of NCAA.com. All stats via The Baseball Cube, unless otherwise noted.