Terry Rozier on LeBron James' Epic Block: 'I'm Gonna Get Him Next Year'

Terry Rozier took a lot of heat Sunday night. He missed all 10 of his three-point shots and had a dunk attempt stuffed in his face at the rim by LeBron James—all before old tweets of him ripping LeBron resurfaced.

But despite deleting those old remarks from social media, Scary Terry isn't backing down.

"Next year I'm gonna catch him. I'm gonna get him next year...(smiles) But he blocked me a lot," Rozier told reporters at the Celtics' exit meeting with the media.

Rozier, who emerged as a vital cog in Boston's playoff run, struggled mightily in Game 7. He finished with four points, four assists and four rebounds in a 2-of-14 performance, getting blocked by LeBron and missing key threes down the stretch.

The block, in particular, led to an iconic moment where James posed at the end of the floor and watched as the Cavs raced off in transition. James stood in place for an estimated 12 seconds, giving himself a much-needed rest in a game where he had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.