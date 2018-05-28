Rafael Nadal Leads Simone Bolelli by Two Sets at French Open, Play Suspended

Rafael Nadal Leads Simone Bolelli by Two Sets at French Open, Play SuspendedMay 28, 2018
French Open 2018 favourite Rafael Nadal will have to return to the court on Tuesday, as his first-round clash with lucky loser Simone Bolelli was suspended due to rain early in the third set.
The men's top seed held a two-set lead when the skies opened up. Set scores were 6-4, 6-3 and 0-3 when play was halted, per Sports Illustrated.
Bolelli started the match as a massive underdog and came up with an audacious game plan, striking the ball as flat as possible. It was a risky strategy but one that paid off early, as Nadal struggled to deal with the pace.
The tournament favourite did have his break chances but couldn't covert a single look until the 10th game (at 5-4), when he pushed the pace and grabbed his first break to win the set.
Christopher Clarey of the New York Times was not surprised:
But the setback didn't slow Bolelli down, and the Italian doubled-down on his strategy, grabbing an immediate break to start the second set. Per tennis writer Nick Nemeroff, it was a great performance, given Nadal's superb form of late:
Nick Nemeroff @NNemeroff
In Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, Nadal held 12 opponents to five games or less. Bolelli, at the start of the second set, has already won six games.
Bolelli's advantage would only hold until the sixth game, and once Nadal got the break he needed to tie things up, the second set played out quickly. The Spaniard would push his momentum to a second straight break, serving out the set to take a 2-0 advantage.
Live Tennis thought a change in the weather had something to do with Bolelli's sudden struggles:
Live Tennis @livetennis
#Bolelli's focus seems to have been washed away by the light rain. #Nadal breaks to love with a forehand winner and will serve for the two-sets lead. https://t.co/rjssiHdxzo
But once again, the Italian made a bright start to the next set, grabbing a break to take a lead of his own. Record's Jose Morgado also weighed in on the playing conditions and how they might favour the underdog:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Bolelli opens a 3-0 lead in the third. Nadal hates these conditions but Simo doing great
The rain would eventually lead to a suspension of the match. After a brief check on the weather forecast, tournament organisers decided to call off all matches.
Nadal likely wished the break in play came a little sooner―a light rain had been steadily falling―and on better court conditions, there's no reason to believe he can't make quick work of Bolelli on Tuesday.
