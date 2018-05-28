Adrian Peterson Highlights 'St. Louis' Rams with Todd Gurley as Potential Fit

Tyler Conway

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson, left, greets Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 32-16. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson wants to continue his career in St. Louis. 

Hopefully, he has a time machine.

The former Pro Bowler appeared on NFL Live last week, saying he sees himself as a fit next to Todd Gurley with the "St. Louis" Rams.

“Obviously, I've mentioned Houston a couple times," Peterson said (h/t Rams Wire). "I feel like Green Bay wouldn't be a bad look, as well. Carolina. There's some options out there. You know, Miami. Down there in St. Louis. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley. You see around the league they have a two-back system. Guys are really not pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple opportunities for me."

Of course, the Rams play in Los Angeles now—and have for two years. But Peterson spent nearly a decade in the league with the franchise in St. Louis; this is a fun slip more than anything.

As for whether Peterson actually fits, that doesn't seem especially likely. Gurley was an MVP candidate last season as a three-down back. The Rams don't really have a need for a second running back, barring injury. They're likely hoping sixth-round pick John Kelly can emerge as a change-of-pace back on the cheap.

