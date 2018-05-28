Adrian Peterson Highlights 'St. Louis' Rams with Todd Gurley as Potential Fit

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson wants to continue his career in St. Louis.

Hopefully, he has a time machine.

The former Pro Bowler appeared on NFL Live last week, saying he sees himself as a fit next to Todd Gurley with the "St. Louis" Rams.

“Obviously, I've mentioned Houston a couple times," Peterson said (h/t Rams Wire). "I feel like Green Bay wouldn't be a bad look, as well. Carolina. There's some options out there. You know, Miami. Down there in St. Louis. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley. You see around the league they have a two-back system. Guys are really not pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple opportunities for me."

Of course, the Rams play in Los Angeles now—and have for two years. But Peterson spent nearly a decade in the league with the franchise in St. Louis; this is a fun slip more than anything.

As for whether Peterson actually fits, that doesn't seem especially likely. Gurley was an MVP candidate last season as a three-down back. The Rams don't really have a need for a second running back, barring injury. They're likely hoping sixth-round pick John Kelly can emerge as a change-of-pace back on the cheap.