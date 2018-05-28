Chelsea Transfer News: Jorginho's Agent Hasn't Been Contacted by the Blues

Elisabetta Baracchi/Associated Press

The agent of Napoli midfielder and reported Manchester City target Jorginho has denied contact with Chelsea, but talked up the Blues as an "important and interesting club."

The representative, Joao Santos, spoke to Calcio Napoli24 (h/t Metro) and went out of his way to praise the Blues, even though they've yet to show an interest in his client:

"Today’s offer [from City]? You have to ask Guintoli [Napoli director].

"I’m not negotiation so I cannot say anything because I don’t know if the negoatiation is moving forward.

"Chelsea have never had contact with me so I cannot talk, they’ve never called me.

"They’re an important and interesting club – like Barcelona and Real Madrid – but they’ve never called me."

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The information there hasn't been any progress in the talks with City would be good news for the Blues should they decide to go after Jorginho this summer.

The Italy international played a key part in Napoli's Serie A campaign, as the Partenopei battled Juventus the entire way and only lost out on the Italian title in the final weeks.

Jorginho has blossomed as a passer and distributor under manager Maurizio Sarri, who is known to place extreme trust in the players he has worked with for a long time. It just so happens Sarri is expected to take over from Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss:

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Sarri go after some of the players he worked with at Napoli for years once he moves to west London, and Jorginho would surely be at or near the top of his list.

The 26-year-old is expected to move to England this summer, and so far, he has been mostly linked with City. Pep Guardiola's system bilt around ball movement could surely use his tremendous passing ability:

But after a disappointing 2017-18 season that saw the side miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, Chelsea have an even bigger need for talent. They should be all over the Brazil-born midfielder, especially considering his familiarity with Sarri.

Santos' comments indicate an interest from their end, so there's no reason for the Blues not to at least contact the agent.