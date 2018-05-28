Chelsea Transfer News: Jorginho's Agent Hasn't Been Contacted by the Blues

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Napoli's Jorginho receives the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP)
Elisabetta Baracchi/Associated Press

The agent of Napoli midfielder and reported Manchester City target Jorginho has denied contact with Chelsea, but talked up the Blues as an "important and interesting club."

The representative, Joao Santos, spoke to Calcio Napoli24 (h/t Metro) and went out of his way to praise the Blues, even though they've yet to show an interest in his client:

"Today’s offer [from City]? You have to ask Guintoli [Napoli director].

"I’m not negotiation so I cannot say anything because I don’t know if the negoatiation is moving forward.

"Chelsea have never had contact with me so I cannot talk, they’ve never called me.

"They’re an important and interesting club – like Barcelona and Real Madrid – but they’ve never called me."

TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 22: Kwadwo Asamoh of Juventus battles for the ball with Jorginho of SSC Napoli during the serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli on April 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) *** Local Caption **
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The information there hasn't been any progress in the talks with City would be good news for the Blues should they decide to go after Jorginho this summer.

The Italy international played a key part in Napoli's Serie A campaign, as the Partenopei battled Juventus the entire way and only lost out on the Italian title in the final weeks.

Jorginho has blossomed as a passer and distributor under manager Maurizio Sarri, who is known to place extreme trust in the players he has worked with for a long time. It just so happens Sarri is expected to take over from Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss:

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Sarri go after some of the players he worked with at Napoli for years once he moves to west London, and Jorginho would surely be at or near the top of his list.

The 26-year-old is expected to move to England this summer, and so far, he has been mostly linked with City. Pep Guardiola's system bilt around ball movement could surely use his tremendous passing ability:

But after a disappointing 2017-18 season that saw the side miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, Chelsea have an even bigger need for talent. They should be all over the Brazil-born midfielder, especially considering his familiarity with Sarri.

Santos' comments indicate an interest from their end, so there's no reason for the Blues not to at least contact the agent.

Related

    Lazio's De Vrij: I've Signed for Inter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lazio's De Vrij: I've Signed for Inter

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Rudiger Defends Embattled Antonio Conte 🎥

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Rudiger Defends Embattled Antonio Conte 🎥

    Source: SNTV
    via the Guardian

    Heung-Min Son Hits Great Goal for South Korea vs. Honduras

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Heung-Min Son Hits Great Goal for South Korea vs. Honduras

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Tottenham Want Pulisic If They Can't Have Sessegnon

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Want Pulisic If They Can't Have Sessegnon

    Matt Law,
    via The Telegraph