PSG Transfer News: Atletico Prepare New Jan Oblak Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Atletico Madrid are reportedly planning a contract extension for star goalkeeper Jan Oblak that would increase his buyout clause to €200 million amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

According to F.J. Diaz of AS, the Slovak's current deal runs until 2021 and includes a €100 million buyout clause, but that may not be enough to deter some of Europe's top clubs.

In La Liga, buyout clauses are mandatory in every contract. PSG used such a clause to bring in Neymar from Barcelona last summer.

According to the report, Oblak would prefer a lower figure, as he's determined to "keep his future options slightly more open than a fee of that magnitude will allow." The summer should provide star goalkeepers with a great opportunity to cash in, as several clubs are in dire need of an upgrade.

PSG's Alphonse Areola was far from consistent this season, and Liverpool will also be on the lookout after Loris Karius' disastrous outing in the UEFA Champions League final. Per the Mirror's David Maddock, they've already drawn up a list, including Oblak and AS Roma's Alisson Becker.

Oblak has won the Zamora Trophy―handed to the La Liga goalkeeper with the best goals-to-games ratio―three seasons in a row and is widely regarded as one of the best at the position in the world. At the age of 25, he hasn't even hit his prime yet.

Atletico have a sterling reputation for discovering and nurturing goalkeepers, turning the likes of David De Gea, Thibaut Courtois and now Oblak into world-class options. They would have to assume they could do so again if someone came in for Oblak and paid a record fee to land him.

According to RMC (via Get French Football News), PSG are set to be hit with financial fair play sanctions, so the Ligue 1 champions may not be able to pay such a fee.

Academy product Areola improved in the 2017-18 season, but at the age of 25, the hyped prospect still hasn't made good on his potential. The club has had little success with high-profile acquisitions in goal during the last decade, as both Salvatore Sirigu and Kevin Trapp fell short of expectations.