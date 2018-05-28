Neymar Not at 100 Percent, 'Still a Bit Scared of Going All Out'

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Neymar has said he's "still a bit scared of going all out" and isn't back to 100 percent following surgery on his right foot, although he's confident he'll be fit to fight for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 14.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar saw his season cut short in February after suffering the injury against Marseille and admitted he's still adjusting to play post-surgery, per Sky Sports:

"I'm not yet at 100 per cent. That will come with time. I'm still a bit scared of going all out, but there are still several days before our start.

"It's going to take a bit more time for this fear to go away, but I'm ready to play. Nothing can stop me from doing so.

"I feel good physically. My foot is fine. Of course I have to adjust to certain things. I'm feeling a bit of discomfort but it's not going to stop me from playing."

Neymar has been training for 10 days and gave his latest comments before boarding a flight to London, where he'll continue his preparations before the trip to Russia next month.

But his recovery is being handled with care by the Selecao, and South American football writer Robbie Blakeley said his chances of making the friendly fixture against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday weren't hopeful:

It's a fine balancing act for Brazil manager Tite, who's likely hesitant about rushing his most prized asset back following surgery but knows his tournament would be better served by adequate game time in the buildup.

Per OddsShark, Brazil are second-favourites to win in Russia, behind defending champions Germany, and Goal recollected the legacy they've got to defend after losing out at the semi-finals in Brazil four years ago:

The most worrying part of Neymar's remarks suggests he's still hesitant to play to his fullest, which is the only thing that will do if his side are to succeed in Russia.

Neymar has since gone on to become the most expensive player in history and is a far superior talent to the one who missed Brazil's 7-1 humiliation at Germany's hands in 2014.

The Selecao look like strong challengers to the World Cup throne, and manager Tite is blessed to have other forward options if Neymar is struggling for fitness, including Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa and Gabriel Jesus.

After facing Croatia on Sunday, Brazil play Austria in another friendly seven days later, their final warm-up fixture before opening their World Cup against Switzerland at the Rostov Arena on Sunday, June 17.