Lionel Messi Would Like to Play in Argentina for Newell's Old Boys for 6 Months

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has ruled out a transfer move to another European club, but he also reiterated his desire to one day play for boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, even if it's just for six months.

The Argentinian superstar made the comments in an interview with Pasion por el Futbol (h/t Marca):

"I am more and more clear that, in Europe, Barcelona is going to be my only home.

"I always said that I wanted to play someday in Argentina. I don't know if it will happen, but I have it in mind.

"It would be Newell's, nothing more. I'd like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what is going to happen."

The 30-year-old spent a good chunk of his youth days with Newell's before moving to Spain to continue his development in 2001. At Barcelona, he swiftly became one of the best players in the world, but he has never hidden his desire to one day turn out for his old club again.

In an interview with TyC Sports (h/t Marca) last year, he said a move back to Newell's would depend on the situation in Argentina, and the safety of his family and children.

As reported by Sky Sports News, Messi's current contract contains a gigantic £625 million buyout clause, a fee that wouldn't be realistic for any top club to pay. It all but rules out a transfer to another European team, and there has been little speculation linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a Catalan exit.

It's easy to see why Barcelona would hold out for such a lofty fee―Messi played a key role in this year's La Liga title run, and even though the club's European campaign fell well short of the expectations, it wasn't his fault:

It was another great year in front of goal:

Messi continues to reinvent himself―he played a lot of minutes as an attacking midfielder this year―and his ability to adapt and change his playing style suggests he'll be among the best in the world for several years to come. In all likelihood, he'll stay in Spain for the foreseeable future, and his return to Argentina will have to wait.