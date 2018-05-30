Can MLB's Biggest Breakouts Keep Up These Ridiculous Paces?

0 of 12

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Welcome to the end of May, where the hottest players in Major League Baseball are easy to spot.

Determining whether they'll stay hot is the hard part.

We're going to focus on a dozen of the biggest early success stories of 2018 and, with the help of all available data, buy or sell whether they have lasting power for the rest of the season. The proof will mostly be in the numbers, but there's also some to be found in tangible changes players might have made.

Let's get to it.