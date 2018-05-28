Olivier Giroud Ties Zinedine Zidane's France Scoring Mark in 2-0 Win vs. Ireland

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France's preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup were boosted on Monday after they defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the Stade de France.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud opened scoring in the friendly with his 31st international goal, tying him for fourth alongside Zinedine Zidane among Les Bleus' top scorers, before Nabil Fekir doubled their lead on 44 minutes.

Didier Deschamps' side have a three-day turnaround before they face Roberto Mancini's Italy team in their next friendly on Friday, progressing nicely ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia on June 16.

Giroud Pinning Down Les Bleus Legacy

Struggles in nailing down a starting place for much of his Arsenal stay hasn't prevented Giroud from rallying to a revival in 2018, as he tied level with Zinedine Zidane on 31 goals for France on Monday.

Only three players have collected more international goals for Les Bleus than the restored finisher, who could make an argument to be Deschamps' starting frontman in Russia next month:

Bradford City goalkeeper Colin Doyle had several attempts at keeping Giroud's assault at bay but finally saw his lines broken at the third try, although Zito found some issue with his reaction to scoring:

After netting three times in his last six Premier League appearances for Chelsea, whom he joined in January, Giroud is restoring Deschamps' faith in keeping him in the national team despite wavering form at club level.

Karim Benzema's omission from Deschamps' plans, as well as the omission of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, have helped Giroud's bid, and he's already battling a heady field of French competition in attack, per presenter Matt Spiro:

However, Spiro did also argue his legacy can't compare with that of Zidane, perhaps no matter how many goal he scores without the accolades to back it up:

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann, who came on after 64 minutes, will be guaranteed to enter France's XI in Russia, although Giroud's finishing is asking questions of who might stay to accommodate him taking a spot.

France's Forwards Should Terrify World Cup Defences

It was already well-known that France's attack is capable of striking fear into almost any opponent at this World Cup, but Monday served as another reminder of the depth in quality they possess up front.

Fekir picked up his international summer where his club campaign left off, scoring to give France a cushion against their Irish guests, although the Daily Mail's Craig Hope noted Doyle's error had a big hand in gifting it:

Granted, France will encounter tougher opposition that Martin O'Neill's men in Russia, but the ability to call upon replacements like Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba, while leaving Thomas Lemar and Florian Thauvin benched, is frightening.

JOE.ie highlighted the gulf in pedigree between the two sides, with the Republic of Ireland squad comprising two League of Ireland players:

Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe also impressed, as did Corentin Tolisso in midfield, but one concern for France may be their lack of experience in those forward areas.

In that sense, Benzema might have provided a bit of seasoned wit in the penalty area, but the promising lineup that made it to the final of Euro 2016 will look to prove they're better prepared coming to Russia.

What's Next?

France face Italy in their next friendly outing on Friday, while the Republic of Ireland return to Dublin, where they'll play the United States on Saturday.