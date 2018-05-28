French Open 2018 Draw: Twitter Reacts to Monday's Bracket Results, Scores, More

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2018 French Open introduced some of its biggest stars on Monday as Novak Djokovic beat Rogerio Dutra Silva to move into the second round. Rafael Nadal won two sets in his clash against Simone Bolelli before play was postponed due to rain.

Djokovic showed some signs of struggle against Dutra Silva but had enough resolve to see out a straight-sets victory, and he'll face Jaume Munar in the second round after the Spaniard defeated countryman David Ferrer 3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Stanislas Wawrinka was a surprise first-round departure, losing to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Wawrinka hasn't advanced past the second round in a major since the 2017 French Open.

Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova were among the seeded stars to advance in the women's singles, while 20th seed Anastasija Sevastova was beaten out by qualifier Mariana Duque-Marino.

We take a look at some of the Twitter reaction from Monday's singles bracket and biggest winners, complete with a breakdown of the day's scores and results.

Monday's Results

Men's Singles

(20) Novak Djokovic bt. Rogerio Dutra Silva: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez bt. (23) Stan Wawrinka: 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

Ernests Gulbis bt. (29) Gilles Muller: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Benoit Paire bt. Roberto Carballes Baena: 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1

Marco Cecchinato bt. Marius Copil: 2-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 10-8

Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Carlos Taberner: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3

Karen Khachanov bt. Andreas Haider-Maurer: 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-3

Marco Trungelliti bt. Bernard Tomic: 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie bt. Peter Gojowczyk: 6-1, 2-0 (retired)

Dusan Lajovic bt. Jiri Vesely: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

(13) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Denis Istomin: 6-2, 6-7 (2), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Jaume Munar bt. David Ferrer: 3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5

Borna Coric bt. (22) Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(7) Dominic Thiem bt. Ilya Ivashka: 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Santiago Giraldo bt. Marcos Baghdatis: 3-6, 3-4 (retired)

Adam Pavlasek bt. Mirza Basic: 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

(31) Albert Ramos Vinolas bt. Mikhail Kukushkin: 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-1

Casper Ruud bt. Jordan Thompson: 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3

Gilles Simon bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-4, 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-4

(12) Sam Querrey bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (6)

(11) Diego Schwartzman bt. Calvin Hemery: 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Malek Jaziri bt. Mikhail Youzhny: 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

(27) Richard Gasquet bt. Andreas Seppi: 6-0, 6-2, 6-2

Women's Singles

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Veronica Cepede Royg: 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

(13) Madison Keys bt. Sachia Vickery: 6-3, 6-3

(21) Naomi Osaka bt. Sofia Kenin: 6-2, 7-5

Lara Arruabarrena bt. Timea Babos: 7-6 (5), 6-3

Carolina Dolehide bt. Viktorija Golubic: 6-4, 6-4

Camila Giorgi bt. Grace Min: 6-3, 6-2

(23) Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Ana Konjuh: 6-0, 6-1

Maria Sakkari bt. Mandy Minella: 7-6 (5), 6-2

Katerina Siniakova bt. Viktoria Azarenka: 7-5, 7-5

Rebecca Peterson bt. Su-wei Hsieh: 6-4, 6-3

Mariana Duque-Marino bt. (20) Anastasija Sevastova: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

(31) Mihaela Buzarnescu bt. Vania King: 6-3, 6-3

(14) Daria Kasatkina bt. Kaia Kanepi: 6-4, 6-1

Alexandra Dulgheru bt. Christina McHale: 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3

Pauline Parmentier bt. Chloe Paquet: 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Georgina Garcia Perez bt. Dalila Jakupovic: 6-3, 6-4

Andrea Petkovic bt. (29) Kristina Mladenovic: 7-6 (10), 6-2

Kiki Flipkens bt. Tatjana Maria: 7-6 (1), 6-4

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Danielle Collins: 7-6 (2), 6-1

(15) Coco Vandeweghe bt. Laura Siegemund: 6-4, 6-4

(19) Magdalena Rybarikova bt. Luksika KumKhum: 6-3, 6-0

Belinda Bencic bt. Deborah Chiesa: 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5

Lesia Tsurenko bt. Stefanie Vogele: 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Donna Vekic bt. Kateryna Bondarenko: 6-2, 6-4

(6) Karolina Pliskova bt. Barbora Krejcikova: 7-6 (6), 6-4

Heather Watson bt. Oceane Dodin: 6-3, 6-0

Lucie Safarova bt. Jessika Ponchet: 6-4, 6-1

Bernarda Pera bt. Elena Vesnina: 6-3, 6-2

The French Open singles draw intensified on Monday as the competition's heavyweights announced their arrival, with Djokovic making a promising enough start to his campaign despite not displaying his best.

Tennis writer Nick Nemeroff rightly considered the battling Dutra Silva an adequate opening examination for Djokovic, who appeared to be slightly at odds with the hot conditions at Roland Garros earlier on in the match:

The Serb dropped serve in the first two sets but grew into each as he went, although he appreciated in his post-match comments that improvement is needed, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

He'll take on Munar next up after the 21-year-old masterminded a superb five-set comeback against Ferrer, including back-to-back tiebreak victories in the third and fourth sets.

Munar wasn't the only Spanish representative who had an emotional result on Monday, either, as Roberto Bautista Agut overcame recent adversity to beat Denis Istomin—also in five sets—per Jose Morgado of Record:

Scot Cameron Norrie, 22, is heading to the second round after Peter Gojowczyk retired from their clash when the former was leading 6-1, 2-0.

The Briton will need another upset if he's to beat 15th seed Lucas Pouille in the next round. The Times' Stuart Fraser noted Norrie has yet to win three sets in a match at a major:

Elsewhere, Wozniacki defended her billing as second seed in the women's competition after ousting Danielle Collins 7-6 (2), 6-1, although tennis writer Chris Goldsmith said she too was far from perfect:

In a match of two halves, Collins' challenge died off in a much more one-sided second set, and she joins fellow Americans Christina McHale, Madison Brengle and Grace Min leaving in the first round.

It was a more positive day for the Czech contenders, with Karolina Pliskova beating Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets and Petra Kvitova taking out Veronica Cepede Royg in three:

Carla Suarez Navarro also outlined her place as a possible challenger in Paris, and tennis writer Ben Rothenberg illustrated her stellar start with an efficient win over Croat Ana Konjuh:

Nadal will resume his clash against Bolelli early on Tuesday, when Serena Williams will also make her return to the Grand Slam circuit after missing the last four majors due to pregnancy.