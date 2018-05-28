Darren Woodson 'Totally Surprised' Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Is Still Unsigned

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant this offseason, and former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Darren Woodson told Mike Doocy of KDFW-TV Fox4 (h/t the Dallas Morning News) he's surprised the talented wideout hasn't found a new home yet.

"He for sure has something left in him to help someone," he said. "And I am totally surprised that no one... especially in the NFC East—who got to see him a couple times a year—hasn't made a run at him just yet."

He continued:

"This is a tough time in that market right now. It's late in the process as far as running into June and July. Teams are starting to build their teams up and they just drafted some guys. The money is probably not going to be out there for him right now but I am totally surprised... with how hard of a cover that he is on the outside in one-on-one that he's not picked up. But he's a game changer. Still stuff left in the tank."

Bryant, 29, has seen his level of play dip in recent seasons. After catching at least 88 passes and accumulating at least 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in every season between 2012 and 2014, Bryant missed 10 games between the 2015 and 2016 campaigns and hasn't registered 70 receptions, 850 receiving yards or double-digit touchdowns in the past three seasons.

While Bryant remains a major threat in the red zone given his ability to leap over defenders and make off-balance, acrobatic catches, his status as an elite wide receiver has justifiably been revoked.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of just 75.2 for the 2017 season, 47th among wideouts.

Nonetheless, there are surely teams around the NFL that could use a player like Bryant, and he'd upgrade more than a few receiving corps. His lack of employment to this point is something of a surprise, though it's possible that Bryant is overvaluing his worth on the market.

The Cowboys released Bryant, at least in part, because he was owed $12.5 million in 2018 and would have counted for $16.5 million against the cap. For the Cowboys, his level of production at this point in his career didn't warrant that level of financial commitment. It's possible other teams around the NFL are doing similar math, though at some point Bryant will surely end up on a team, even if its on a one-year, prove-it deal somewhere.