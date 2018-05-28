French Open 2018: Tuesday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

The 2018 French Open continues on Tuesday, as the top-seeded women's player Simona Halep takes on Alison Riske.

In the men's draw, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro will take to the courts, taking on James Duckworth and wild card Nicolas Mahut, respectively.

Selected Tuesday matches (and predicted winners):

Men's Draw

(3) Marin Cilic vs. (PR) James Duckworth (Cilic)

(5) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (WC) Nicolas Mahut (Del Potro)

(17) Tomas Berdych vs. Jeremy Chardy (Berdych)

(6) Kevin Anderson vs. Paolo Lorenzi (Anderson)

Women's Draw

(1) Simona Halep vs. Alison Riske (Halep)

(12) Angelique Kerber vs. Mona Barthel (Barthel)

(7) Caroline Garcia vs. Ying-Ying Duan (Garcia)

(3) Garbine Muguruza vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Muguruza)

For a look at the men's bracket and full schedule, click here. The women's draw can be found here.

The clash between Muguruza and Kuznetsova might be the most anticipated of the entire opening round, pitting two former Roland Garros champions against each other.

Both have had their struggles this season but tend to play their best tennis on clay.

Tennis writer Chris Oddo is excited for this one:

Muguruza has dominated the head-to-head between these two of late, winning five in a row, but their last four meetings came on a surface other than clay. Injuries have held Kuznestova back in 2018, but she has steadily been working her way back to full health and could surprise a few in Paris.

Riske enters the tournament with a good amount of momentum on clay, making it all the way to the final of the Nuremberg Cup. She picked a great time to step up her clay game:

Halep is still hunting her first ever Grand Slam title but made it all the way to the final in the Australian Open and has flashed her talent during the clay season. She made it to the final in Rome earlier this month, but was easily beaten by Elina Svitolina in that match.

Del Potro will start his French Open against wild card Mahut, who usually plays his best tennis on the faster courts. There are some question marks regarding Del Potro's fitness, however, and his status will likely remain questionable until shortly before the match:

Chardy should provide Berdych with his first stern test; the Frenchman always steps things up at Roland Garros―where he holds a winning record―and his biggest career title came on clay, as he won the Stuttgart Open in 2009.

Monday's rain delays mean several matches will have to be finished on Tuesday as well―including Rafael Nadal's clash with Simone Bolelli. Nadal leads 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.