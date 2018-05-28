Richard Sherman Working to Unblock 49ers Fans on Twitter

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Are you a San Francisco 49ers fan? Did you ever say some weird stuff to Richard Sherman on Twitter after he picked off one of your quarterbacks or locked down a receiver and got blocked for your angry words?

Well, you're in luck. The new 49ers cornerback is offering a "get out of jail free" card.

Sherman posted a tweet Sunday night asking people to tag 49ers fans who had been blocked during his time with the Seattle Seahawks:

The four-time Pro Bowler, who played seven seasons in Seattle, signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the 49ers in March after the Seahawks cut him. He sought out an NFC West rival in large part so he would get to play Seattle twice per season.

That, of course, led to his signing in San Francisco and his open-door policy to allow these fans back in his social media life.

Sherman just better hope he returns to Pro Bowl form. Otherwise, his decision to unblock these fans may prove to be a mistake.