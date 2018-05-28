SF Giants News: Ivan Rodriguez's Son Dereck Says He's Been Called Up

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Dereck Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, posted on Instagram that he was called up to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

"Just got the best call of my life!!!!" he wrote. "It's show time!!!"

Rodriguez, 25, has gone 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats this season. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round in 2011 and joined the Giants farm system as a free agent this season.

He started his career as an outfielder but made the shift to pitching in 2014.