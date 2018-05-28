SF Giants News: Ivan Rodriguez's Son Dereck Says He's Been Called Up

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Grounds crew member Josh Warstler paints the San Francisco Giants logo on stadium grass after the Giants played the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Dereck Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, posted on Instagram that he was called up to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

"Just got the best call of my life!!!!" he wrote. "It's show time!!!"

Rodriguez, 25, has gone 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats this season. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round in 2011 and joined the Giants farm system as a free agent this season.

He started his career as an outfielder but made the shift to pitching in 2014.

Related

    Latest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Latest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Baez, Cubs Beat Giants 8-3

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Baez, Cubs Beat Giants 8-3

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Leake, Healy Power Red-Hot M's to Sweep Over Twins

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Leake, Healy Power Red-Hot M's to Sweep Over Twins

    thenewstribune
    via thenewstribune

    Tanaka Bests Ohtani as Yankees Beat Angels

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tanaka Bests Ohtani as Yankees Beat Angels

    Chris Iseman
    via North Jersey