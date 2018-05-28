Dan Gilbert Focused on 2018 NBA Finals, Not LeBron James' Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LeBron James' free agency this summer looms over the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he signs elsewhere, it will change the course of the franchise, much as it did when he departed for the Miami Heat in 2010.

But in the wake of the team's Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night to send the Cavaliers to a fourth straight NBA Finals, owner Dan Gilbert maintained the organization is focused on the present, not the future, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

"Like him, I think he's said this, we're just focused—and it's the truth, it's not avoiding the question—we're literally focused on [the now]. It's just so intense in the playoffs and getting to the Finals and now the Finals, I don't think—and I know he doesn't—I don't think even our guys are talking [about anything other than] what's in front of them.

"So, everybody knows, obviously what we want to happen and we'll take the Finals first and take it from there."

Rumors have persisted that James could depart after the 2017-18 season, and he's maintained he won't address his future until the offseason.

He's been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, and it seems possible that if the Cavaliers are unable to lure another star to join him in Cleveland, he'll depart and seek a title elsewhere.

The Cavaliers will have the chance to bring in help, though it will likely have to come via trade. If James opts into his $35.6 million deal, the Cavaliers will be on the books for approximately $130.8 million between James, Kevin Love, George Hill, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver, per Spotrac.

The team likely will either have to make a trade revolving around the No. 8 overall pick or they'll need a star such as Paul George to opt into his $20.7 million option for the 2018-19 season and orchestrate a sign-and-trade, similar to how the Houston Rockets acquired Chris Paul last summer.

In other words, if James tells the front office he won't remain unless they add another superstar to ease some of his burden, the Cavaliers are going to have to get creative.

This summer will be fascinating in Cleveland. But for now, it's hard to blame Gilbert and the team for remaining in the moment and focusing on the upcoming NBA Finals against either the Warriors or Rockets. It's possible these Finals will be the last James plays for the Cavaliers.