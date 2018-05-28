Novak Djokovic Beats Rogerio Dutra Silva, Advances to 2018 French Open 2nd Round

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic progressed to the second round of the 2018 French Open on Monday, courtesy of his win over Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The former world No. 1 dispatched Silva 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier but looked uncomfortable throughout and only offered brief glimpses of his best.

Djokovic will face either David Ferrer or Jaume Munar in the second round.

He made a less-than-inspiring start as he gave away a break in the opening game courtesy of four unforced errors.

The Serb failed to convert a break point in the following game as Silva held for a 2-0 lead, but he quickly found his feet, giving up just one of the next six games to take the set, which he sealed with a sublime backhand pass.

Metro's George Bellshaw gave his take:

He started the second set in much the same vein as the first, giving away a break and losing the first two games.

Tennis writer Carole Bouchard partially attributed his struggles to the muggy conditions:

As in the opening set, Djokovic soon regained his composure and turned the screw with two breaks of serve in response.

The most exciting passage of play came in the final game of the second set as Djokovic aimed to serve it out. He opened with a delightful backhand lob:

The Brazilian qualifier battled to a break point courtesy of a stunning backhand down the line, but he was unable to take it, and Djokovic duly saw out the set.

Djokovic avoided the poor start that dogged him in the first two sets and eventually broke for a 3-2 lead, though he soon after netted a forehand to allow Silva to level terms at 4-4.

Silva quickly undid his hard work with two double-faults in the following game, though, allowing Djokovic to get over the line.

It has been a difficult year for the 2016 French Open winner, who showed some improved form on clay in the Italian Open earlier in May.

He'll need to get back to that if he's to advance much further at Roland Garros.