Lamar Odom Puts Himself on 'Dream Team' with Magic, Kareem, Jordan and LeBron

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

TMZ Sports asked Lamar Odom who he would put in his all-time NBA starting lineup, and he quickly rattled off four names that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

"Magic Johnson, [Kareem] Abdul-Jabbar, [Michael] Jordan, LeBron [James]," Odom listed.

All Hall of Famers (or future Hall of Famers, in James' case). There are arguments for a few other players, such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson or Larry Bird, but it's hard to take issue with any of Odom's first four selections.

But then he paused and with a wry smile revealed the fifth member of his team.

"Lamar Odom," he said, walking off. 

Shoot your shot, Lamar. Shoot your shot.

