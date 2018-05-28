Warren Moon Says Johnny Manziel Can Earn 2nd NFL Shot, Gives Advice for CFL

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) prepares for a developmental Spring League game, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Manziel is hoping to impress NFL scouts in his bid to return to the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

NFL and CFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon told TMZ Sports he believes Johnny Manziel can rebuild his football career in Canada.

"Now that he's gotten his life cleaned up, I think this is definitely a viable option for him to rebuild his resume as a football player it in the Canadian Football League in a game that's more suited for his game," Moon said. "And if [NFL] teams feel he has the possibility of coming back, he'll have that opportunity, but Canada is also a viable option for him to stay up there and have a long, very successful career."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Players Considering Sitting Out Season Until Kap, Reid Sign

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Players Considering Sitting Out Season Until Kap, Reid Sign

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Makes His Voice Heard with Kneeling IG Post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Makes His Voice Heard with Kneeling IG Post

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Stats for Every Projected Starting QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Stats for Every Projected Starting QB

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears May Have NFL's Next Great Offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears May Have NFL's Next Great Offense

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report