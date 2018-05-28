Warren Moon Says Johnny Manziel Can Earn 2nd NFL Shot, Gives Advice for CFL

Eric Gay/Associated Press

NFL and CFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon told TMZ Sports he believes Johnny Manziel can rebuild his football career in Canada.

"Now that he's gotten his life cleaned up, I think this is definitely a viable option for him to rebuild his resume as a football player it in the Canadian Football League in a game that's more suited for his game," Moon said. "And if [NFL] teams feel he has the possibility of coming back, he'll have that opportunity, but Canada is also a viable option for him to stay up there and have a long, very successful career."

