Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale Monitored Amid Chelsea Rumours

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Gareth Bale's situation following his comments after Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool on Saturday, but they could face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Pete Jenson and Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported United are monitoring the Wales international after he complained about his lack of game time in Madrid after scoring twice off the bench to hand them a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine.

Bale came on in the second half and restored Real's lead with a sensational bicycle kick, before adding a second late on when Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius failed to deal with his effort from distance.

In his post-match comments, the 28-year-old was quick to express his disappointment not to have started in the showpiece game, despite scoring five times in his previous four matches:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe spoke for many fans with his reaction:

According to football journalist Tom McDermott, the Red Devils are not just keeping an eye on the situation but have already made a move for the winger:

Per Jenson and King, Bale's camp are set to meet with Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez in the coming weeks in order to determine what kind of future he has at the Santiago Bernabeu under manager Zinedine Zidane, but the Frenchman will not be in attendance.

They also reported that should Bale return to the Premier League, his other main option will be Chelsea.

The Blues could struggle to match his wages and offer his £86 million valuation, but there could be scope for a deal to be done because Los Blancos are interested in Eden Hazard.

Bale notched 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, and although his fitness was again an issue for part of the campaign, he was nevertheless able to feature in 39 matches.

SB Nation's Kiyan Sobhani hopes he stays put:

His performances—particularly his showing in Kiev and past finals—indicate he deserves more playing time than he has received under Zidane, but if that's not forthcoming it seems clear Bale is ready to move on.

He would enjoy star status at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge, though negotiating a deal could be tricky.

Real will point to his brace in the final as justification for such a large fee, but even for someone of his talent it's a lot for a player with his injury record and who will turn 29 in July.

United appear to have stolen the march on their competitors, though, and in the Premier League at least they are best placed to afford the costs involved, so it will not be a surprise if they're able to land him in the coming months.