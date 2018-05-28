Postgame Sound from Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 7

Postgame Sound from Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 7May 28, 2018
LeBron James is headed to his ninth career and eighth straight NBA Finals after leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.
There was plenty to talk about after a hard-fought series and another brilliant performance by the four-time MVP, and the players and coaches opened up following the contest.
Brad Stevens' Message to Celtics: "[Pain] Is Part of the Path"
"The pain is part of the path." Brad Stevens on his message to the @celtics following Game 7 https://t.co/VHD8vDysVh
Jeff Green Gets Emotional Discussing Long Journey to First NBA Finals
"I almost lost it all. I've been truly blessed. Each day I give it my all. I don't taking nothing for granted." - @unclejeffgreen https://t.co/pqDEfCXBaR
Jayson Tatum on Dunk Over LeBron: "I Had to Get Him Back"
"I had to get him back for the two shots he hit on me in Cleveland. I meant no disrespect by it." Tatum on his dunk over LeBron 😂 https://t.co/W6DNHcF9Y4
Jayson Tatum Says Celtics Have Nothing to Be Ashamed of
"We have nothing to hang our heads about. We left it all on the floor and it was a lot fun." - Jayson Tatum https://t.co/q5M1CCUXq4
Jeff Green: Cavs "Proved the Doubters Wrong"
"We're not satisfied. We're not content." Jeff Green on the ＠cavs season https://t.co/Buz9KszFAd
Al Horford Says Celtics Have "A Lot More Work to Do"
"There's a lot more work to do in order to reach that next level." - @Al_Horford https://t.co/i9dszEAkHH
LeBron Already Thinking About Grandkids
"It'll give my grandkids something to talk about when their papa gets older." 😂 (Via @NBA) https://t.co/EY9voIe1PO
Tristan Thompson: "It Was Win or Go to Cancun"
"We stayed locked in. It was win or go to Cancun." @RealTristan13 caught up with @3DTV following the @cavs win! https://t.co/VwOomA1X1z
LeBron Yet to Process Another Finals Trip
"Haven't really processed the fact that we're going back to another Finals." - @KingJames https://t.co/eyJDZuRRGf
LeBron on Tatum: "I Just Love Everything About the Kid"
LeBron Reflects on Eight Straight Finals Appearances
"I love the competition. I'll be available for at least four more games. We'll see what happens." - @KingJames https://t.co/r179jAUXF4
LeBron: "One of the Most Challenging Seasons I've Had"
"This is the last chapter for our team and season. It's been one of the most challenging seasons I've had." https://t.co/SLM01TOSvl
Attention now turns to the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday in Houston or Golden State depending on the outcome of Monday's Western Conference Finals Game 7. If it is the Warriors, NBA fans will have the chance to watch Cleveland and Golden State add another chapter to their legacy with a fourth straight Finals matchup.
