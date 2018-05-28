Postgame Sound from Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 7

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

LeBron James is headed to his ninth career and eighth straight NBA Finals after leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

There was plenty to talk about after a hard-fought series and another brilliant performance by the four-time MVP, and the players and coaches opened up following the contest.

Brad Stevens' Message to Celtics: "[Pain] Is Part of the Path"

Jeff Green Gets Emotional Discussing Long Journey to First NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum on Dunk Over LeBron: "I Had to Get Him Back"

Jayson Tatum Says Celtics Have Nothing to Be Ashamed of

Jeff Green: Cavs "Proved the Doubters Wrong"

Al Horford Says Celtics Have "A Lot More Work to Do"

LeBron Already Thinking About Grandkids

Tristan Thompson: "It Was Win or Go to Cancun"

LeBron Yet to Process Another Finals Trip

LeBron on Tatum: "I Just Love Everything About the Kid"

LeBron Reflects on Eight Straight Finals Appearances

LeBron: "One of the Most Challenging Seasons I've Had"

Attention now turns to the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday in Houston or Golden State depending on the outcome of Monday's Western Conference Finals Game 7. If it is the Warriors, NBA fans will have the chance to watch Cleveland and Golden State add another chapter to their legacy with a fourth straight Finals matchup.