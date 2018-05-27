Sports World Hails LeBron James' Greatness After Making 8th Straight NBA Finals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates as his team pulls away from the Boston Celtics near the end of the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

LeBron James was everything we have come to expect from him in Sunday's Game 7, finishing with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in an 87-79 win over the Celtics.

He also played all 48 minutes, willing his team to the NBA Finals and individually reaching this stage for the eighth year in a row.

While we have seen great games throughout his career, the world took notice of James' latest performance.

Current and former NBA stars were impressed by the 33-year-old's effort:

Celtics coach Brad Stevens gave his thoughts watching from the opposing bench:

Even athletes in other sports recognized the greatness on the court:

The latest game fueled more discussion about whether he is the best of all time or if that honor still remains with Michael Jordan. There were arguments on both sides, as well as people who just wanted to ignore it:

Down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, James fought back with a combined 81 points, 26 rebounds and 18 assists in the last two games of the series. 

