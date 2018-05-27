Sports World Hails LeBron James' Greatness After Making 8th Straight NBA Finals

Sports World Hails LeBron James' Greatness After Making 8th Straight NBA FinalsMay 28, 2018
LeBron James was everything we have come to expect from him in Sunday's Game 7, finishing with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in an 87-79 win over the Celtics.
He also played all 48 minutes, willing his team to the NBA Finals and individually reaching this stage for the eighth year in a row.
While we have seen great games throughout his career, the world took notice of James' latest performance.
Current and former NBA stars were impressed by the 33-year-old's effort:
DWade @DwyaneWade
That’s a bad man. Congrts bro on your 8th straight FINALS! DAMN! @KingJames https://t.co/SqFtD0qfVE
Charles Oakley @CharlesOakley34
CLEVELAND we are back in finals! Told you @KingJames I'll see you in June! Trust the body of work! #TTBOW
Channing Frye @Channing_Frye
Who in the world can hate now lord have mercy, teammate, friend or not this is ridiculous
Celtics coach Brad Stevens gave his thoughts watching from the opposing bench:
NBA TV @NBATV
"He's unbelievable. It's ridiculous." Brad Stevens on @KingJames #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/U4tU1uKcbh
Even athletes in other sports recognized the greatness on the court:
Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR
Even if you don’t think Lebron is the GOAT just take a moment to appreciate this man’s game
bubba watson @bubbawatson
Amazing stuff from the @cavs!! @KingJames inspires so many people from his drive & hard work! #GOAT
Simone Manuel @simone_manuel
Lebron is a true champion. He’s the GOAT. His talent and work ethic is truly special and he ALWAYS knows how to get it done in crunch time.
The latest game fueled more discussion about whether he is the best of all time or if that honor still remains with Michael Jordan. There were arguments on both sides, as well as people who just wanted to ignore it:
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant
We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest
Jeremy Lin @JLin7
Where’s Lebron in relation to MJ? Need help bc I really dont know the answer to this question
David Aldridge @daldridgetnt
Hate all you want, for whatever reason you want. His teams have made eight straight Finals. He is a great, all-time level player. Forget the stupid "who’s better?" arguments. @KingJames is great, period.
Andy Glockner @AndyGlockner
I don't know if LeBron is the greatest basketball player ever. MJ avg'd a 32-8-8-3 on 54% shooting one season, so I'm not even sure the "LeBron is more gifted" argument fully holds water. But I didn't think I'd see someone this quickly make a legitimate run at NBA GOAT.
Jemele Hill @jemelehill
Jordan’s perfect record in the Finals doesn’t mean everything, but it’s got to mean something. And this is coming from someone who does not worship at the altar of Jordan. I do like that it feels like people are at least ready to move on from Jordan.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James is from another planet. Don’t take this insane level of play for granted. Appreciate THIS. Whether you hate him, love him or fall somewhere in between, there’s no denying that we’re witnessing one of the greatest professional athletes of all-time.
Dick Vitale @DickieV
As I reflect on what I have watched during the @Cavs march to the @NBA finals I am in AWEof what I seen from @KingJames / I have seen lots of Superstars & special moments in my 5 decades plus in hoops but I have NEVER EVER seen what LeBron has done / yes GOAT!
Down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, James fought back with a combined 81 points, 26 rebounds and 18 assists in the last two games of the series.
Why LeBron Is the Greatest Player of All-time