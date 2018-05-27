Full Video Highlights of LeBron James' 35-Point Game 7 Masterpiece vs. Celtics

Rob Goldberg

Expectations were sky-high for LeBron James heading into Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, and he lived up to them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 35 points in his team's 87-79 win Sunday night at TD Garden, punching a ticket to the NBA Finals for the eighth year in a row.

He also added 15 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in an outstanding individual performance when his team needed him the most.

Perhaps most impressively, James played all 48 minutes in the win.

The Celtics showed a lot of ability throughout the playoffs, but The King was just unstoppable in Game 7.

