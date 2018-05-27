Full Video Highlights of LeBron James' 35-Point Game 7 Masterpiece vs. Celtics

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

Expectations were sky-high for LeBron James heading into Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, and he lived up to them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 35 points in his team's 87-79 win Sunday night at TD Garden, punching a ticket to the NBA Finals for the eighth year in a row.

He also added 15 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in an outstanding individual performance when his team needed him the most.

Perhaps most impressively, James played all 48 minutes in the win.

The Celtics showed a lot of ability throughout the playoffs, but The King was just unstoppable in Game 7.