Full Video Highlights of LeBron James' 35-Point Game 7 Masterpiece vs. Celtics

Full Video Highlights of LeBron James' 35-Point Game 7 Masterpiece vs. CelticsMay 28, 2018
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Expectations were sky-high for LeBron James heading into Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, and he lived up to them.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 35 points in his team's 87-79 win Sunday night at TD Garden, punching a ticket to the NBA Finals for the eighth year in a row.
He also added 15 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in an outstanding individual performance when his team needed him the most.
Perhaps most impressively, James played all 48 minutes in the win.
The Celtics showed a lot of ability throughout the playoffs, but The King was just unstoppable in Game 7.
Why LeBron Is the Greatest Player of All-time