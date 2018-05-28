French Open 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal will begin the defense of his French Open title Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET against unseeded Simone Bolelli of Italy when he ventures onto Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal has made the French Open his personal playground over the years, and he will attempt to win his 16th Grand Slam title. He is coming off a victory in the Italian Open, so he is clearly in good form and it should take a monumental effort to beat him.

Nadal will not have to face Roger Federer or Andy Murray, but Novak Djokovic will be competing in Paris, and he is seeded 20th in the tournament.

While Djokovic's seeding is well below expectations, it doesn't compare to Serena Williams. After taking time off for maternity leave, Williams is returning to Grand Slam competition. Williams is unseeded in the French Open, something that is gathering quite a bit of controversy.

Among those taking up her cause is Ivanka Trump, who does not believe that Williams should be sitting with the No. 453 ranking because she had a baby.

Williams is playing Kristyna Pliskova in the first round, an opponent she has not played to this point in her career. If she is victorious in that match (scheduled for Tuesday, 4 a.m. ET), Williams will play 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty or 81st-ranked Natalia Vikhlyantseva in the second round.

Williams won't have the company of her sister in the French Open, because Venus Williams dropped her first-round match to Qiang Wang by a 6-4, 7-5 score.

Williams has lost in the first round in consecutive Grand Slam matches. "I mean, nobody plans on this," Williams said, per Bonnie D. Ford of ESPN.com "At this point, I need to look forward."

2018 French Open TV Schedule

Dates: May 27-June 10

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Coverage Schedule

All Times ET

1st Four Rounds (May 27-June 4)

5 a.m.-3 p.m.

Quarterfinals (June 5 & 6)

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Semifinals

June 7: Women's semifinals (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

June 8: Men's semifinals (6 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Women's Final (June 9)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova will face Barbora Krejcikova in Monday's first-round match on Court 1 at noon. Maria Sharapova, the 28th seed, will face Richel Hogenkamp in the first round at 1 p.m.

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko was ousted in the first round Sunday after she was beaten in straight sets by Kateryna Kozlova by a 7-5, 6-3 score.

Kozlova was coming off a cartilage injury to her right knee, and the upset was quite shocking.

"Obviously, it feels great. I didn't expect anything from the match. I just went to enjoy every moment on the court because I was not sure if I will be able to play in French Open," said Kozlova, per Alex Sharp of the Roland Garros website. "I was just happy to be on court and competing. So it was very important for me and in the end, the result comes up and it's just amazing."

On the men's side, second-seeded Alexander Zverev overpowered Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round, while fourth-seed Grigor Dimitrov defeated Mohamed Safwat 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Zverev may have the best chance of any of the competitors of defeating Nadal.