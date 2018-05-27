Joel Embiid Trolls Celtics on Twitter Instantly After Game 7 Loss to Cavaliers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to the media after the game against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Joel Embiid seems to be happy the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the postseason Sunday.

The 76ers star was ready on Twitter immediately after the Cavaliers' 87-79 Game 7 win:

Embiid had been feuding with Celtics fans on Twitter since shortly after Boston eliminated Philadelphia in the second round of the playoffs. He took a shot at Aron Baynes while calling him "Man bun," and fans responded by reminding him that his team was already knocked out of the playoffs.

He then acknowledged the criticism during Friday's Game 6:

While the Celtics still lasted longer than the Sixers this postseason, Embiid was able to have some fun at his rival's expense.

Related

    Get 🔥Cavs Finals Gear

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Get 🔥Cavs Finals Gear

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Postgame Sound from Cavs vs. Celtics Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Postgame Sound from Cavs vs. Celtics Game 7

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Has Highest Points O/U Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Has Highest Points O/U Ever

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Game-Time Decision for Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Game-Time Decision for Game 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report