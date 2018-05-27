Joel Embiid Trolls Celtics on Twitter Instantly After Game 7 Loss to Cavaliers

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Joel Embiid seems to be happy the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the postseason Sunday.

The 76ers star was ready on Twitter immediately after the Cavaliers' 87-79 Game 7 win:

Embiid had been feuding with Celtics fans on Twitter since shortly after Boston eliminated Philadelphia in the second round of the playoffs. He took a shot at Aron Baynes while calling him "Man bun," and fans responded by reminding him that his team was already knocked out of the playoffs.

He then acknowledged the criticism during Friday's Game 6:

While the Celtics still lasted longer than the Sixers this postseason, Embiid was able to have some fun at his rival's expense.