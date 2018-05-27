LeBron James Reaches NBA Finals for 8th Time in a Row as Cavaliers Beat Celtics

LeBron James Reaches NBA Finals for 8th Time in a Row as Cavaliers Beat CelticsMay 28, 2018
LeBron James is synonymous with the NBA Finals at this point.
The four-time MVP led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at TD Garden, clinching his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance. He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as he carried a team playing without Kevin Love (concussion).
Jayson Tatum (24 points and seven rebounds) and Al Horford (17 points) spearheaded Boston's effort, but their teammates went missing as the Celtics shot an abysmal 7-of-39 (17.9 percent) from deep.
LeBron Haters Silenced as Big-Game Legacy Grows
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Is there a knock against this guy in 2018?
Long gone are the days when Cleveland fans burned James' jersey as he took his talents to South Beach or NBA pundits across the country questioned his effort in a 2011 NBA Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
After playing all 82 games and leading the NBA in total minutes in his 15th season that included a complete roster overhaul, James played all 48 minutes in front of a hostile Boston crowd without his primary running mate and silenced it. It was the Celtics' first loss at TD Garden this postseason, but dominating a Game 7 was business as usual for James.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
LeBron James has won 6 straight Game 7s and moves to 6-2 in Game 7s in his career. This will be his 8th straight NBA Finals appearance. James will become the 6th player in NBA history to play in 8 straight Finals (joining 5 players from Celtics teams of the 1950s-60s). https://t.co/HUnKXKu3sO
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron, age 33, is playing the 100th game of his season tonight. He led the league in minutes played in the reg season. He leads the NBA in mins played in the postseason. No active teammate is averaging more than 10 ppg in the playoffs. No teammate is averaging more 2.2 assists.
Fans can talk circles around each other in the debate over James and Michael Jordan, but he further cemented his legacy with this performance and capped an Eastern Conference playoffs that included multiple buzzer-beaters, two Game 7 victories and a sweep of the top seed.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com said James' ninth career Eastern Conference crown "would qualify as perhaps his most meaningful" following "all the challenges, misadventures and misgivings that have engulfed the Cavs this season."
Yet he once again swatted the East's best challengers away just like he swatted Terry Rozier's attempt to dunk over him in the second half Sunday before staring him down with the action on the other end.
Keep staring, LeBron, because the East is your kingdom.
What's Next?
The Cavaliers turn their attention to a fourth straight NBA Finals, which starts Thursday. They will face the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets and could have the chance to avenge last season's loss to the Warriors.
As for Boston, it will now attempt to get Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy before making another run next season.
LeBron Has Highest Points O/U Ever