LeBron James Reaches NBA Finals for 8th Time in a Row as Cavaliers Beat Celtics

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

LeBron James is synonymous with the NBA Finals at this point.

The four-time MVP led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at TD Garden, clinching his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance. He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as he carried a team playing without Kevin Love (concussion).

Jayson Tatum (24 points and seven rebounds) and Al Horford (17 points) spearheaded Boston's effort, but their teammates went missing as the Celtics shot an abysmal 7-of-39 (17.9 percent) from deep.

         

What's Next?

The Cavaliers turn their attention to a fourth straight NBA Finals, which starts Thursday. They will face the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets and could have the chance to avenge last season's loss to the Warriors.

As for Boston, it will now attempt to get Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy before making another run next season.

Related

    LeBron Has Highest Points O/U Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Has Highest Points O/U Ever

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Game-Time Decision for Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Game-Time Decision for Game 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mavs Employee Looked at Porn at Work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mavs Employee Looked at Porn at Work

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Odds Continue to Stack Against LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Odds Continue to Stack Against LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report