LeBron James Reaches NBA Finals for 8th Time in a Row as Cavaliers Beat Celtics

LeBron James is synonymous with the NBA Finals at this point.

The four-time MVP led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at TD Garden, clinching his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance. He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as he carried a team playing without Kevin Love (concussion).

Jayson Tatum (24 points and seven rebounds) and Al Horford (17 points) spearheaded Boston's effort, but their teammates went missing as the Celtics shot an abysmal 7-of-39 (17.9 percent) from deep.

What's Next?

The Cavaliers turn their attention to a fourth straight NBA Finals, which starts Thursday. They will face the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets and could have the chance to avenge last season's loss to the Warriors.

As for Boston, it will now attempt to get Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy before making another run next season.