Dana White to Meet with Conor McGregor, Discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White will meet with Conor McGregor with the possibility of setting up a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas," White said Sunday, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I'm pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I'm pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants. So yeah, I could see that happening."

The two were originally expected to meet in England surrounding Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Liverpool, England.

McGregor appeared to hurt his chances at an immediate return to the UFC following his attack at the UFC 223 media event that led to him earning three assault charges and one charge of criminal mischief.

White indicated he wouldn't help McGregor out following the incident. "Conor is in a lot of trouble," he added at the time, per ESPN's Get Up!

However, the Irish superstar remains a valuable asset to the UFC, even if he hasn't competed in an MMA bout since November 2016.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov was reportedly McGregor's target during the April rampage and the two are still in the midst of their feud. The 29-year-old won the UFC lightweight title at UFC 223 as well, giving McGregor an extra incentive to regain his belt.

Nurmagomedov also sent a message to White on Instagram regarding his upcoming meeting:

"When you see him, tell him: Conor the game has changed, now you have to play like a grown up man, there will no longer be locked buses with security inside and outside, now you have to solve these problems alone, and if you do not want it, just say so, everybody will understand."

Based on the hype that would come from a potential fight, UFC will have a lot of financial motivation in getting this deal done.